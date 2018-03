March 16 (Reuters) - Ortel Communications Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES ON PVT PLACEMENT BASIS WORTH UPTO 100 MILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR ISSUE, OFFER OF EQUITY SHARES WORTH UPTO 87.5 MILLION RUPEES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS