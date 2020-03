Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc:

* ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PRECLINICAL STUDY IN ROTATOR CUFF TEAR REPAIR

* ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF ORTHO-R CONFIRMED

* ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC - STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF ORTHO-R OVER STANDARD OF CARE DEMONSTRATED

* ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC - ORTHO-R PROGRAM ADVANCING TOWARDS CLINICAL PHASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: