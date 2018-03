BRIEF-Orthofix Announces Agreement To Acquire Spinal Kinetics

March 15 (Reuters) - Orthofix International Nv:

* ORTHOFIX ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SPINAL KINETICS

* ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV - TERMS OF DEAL INCLUDE $45 MILLION IN CASH CLOSING CONSIDERATION PLUS UP TO $60 MILLION IN CONTINGENT MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO ADD REVENUE IN 2018, INCREASE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RATE IN 2019 AND BEYOND

* ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV - SEES DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 12 MONTHS OF PMA APPROVAL IN U.S.