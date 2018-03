March 13 (Reuters) - Orthofix International Nv:

* ORTHOFIX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SICARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV - SICARD’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 DIRECTORS, 8 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)