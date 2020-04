BRIEF-Orthofix Announces Preliminary Q1 2020 Results, Provides Business Update

April 9 (Reuters) - Orthofix Medical Inc:

* ORTHOFIX ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $104 MILLION TO $105 MILLION

* INTENDS TO ACCESS $100 MILLION FROM ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY IN APRIL TO ENSURE AVAILABLE CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS

* ORTHOFIX MEDICAL - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Q1 AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* ORTHOFIX MEDICAL - APPLIED FOR ACCELERATED PAYMENTS FROM MEDICARE PROGRAM AS PART OF CARES ACT

* ORTHOFIX MEDICAL - IN PROCESS OF IMPLEMENTING TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR SALARIED U.S. EMPLOYEES ON AN ESCALATING SCALE

* ANTICIPATES SALARY REDUCTIONS WILL BE FOR AT LEAST AN EIGHT WEEK PERIOD COMMENCING IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: