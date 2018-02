BRIEF-Orthofix International Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.08 From Continuing Operations

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Orthofix International Nv:

* ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $116.9 MILLION

* COMPANY IS IN FINAL STAGES OF EVALUATING IMPACT OF MOVING ITS PARENT COMPANY‘S DOMICILE FROM CURACAO TO UNITED STATES

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1.76 TO $ 1.84​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.82, REVENUE VIEW $453.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50, REVENUE VIEW $114.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.50 TO $1.62

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $450.0 MILLION TO $455.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: