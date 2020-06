June 16 (Reuters) - OrthoPediatrics Corp:

* ANTICIPATES TOTAL REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 TO BE DOWN BY ABOUT 30% VERSUS TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q2 OF 2019

* DEFORMITY CORRECTION & SCOLIOSIS BUSINESSES WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED IN Q2,WITH APRIL SALES BEING DOWN ABOUT 60% VERSUS LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: