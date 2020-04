April 1 (Reuters) - OrthoPediatrics Corp:

* ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF APIFIX LTD. WITH FDA-APPROVED NON-FUSION SCOLIOSIS TECHNOLOGY

* ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP - DEAL FOR FOR 934,768 SHARES OF ORTHOPEDIATRICS COMMON STOCK AND $2 MILLION IN CASH PAID AT CLOSING