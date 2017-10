Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Orthopediatrics Corp files for IPO of up to $57.5 million - sec filing

* Orthopediatrics Corp says proposed nasdaq trading symbol “KIDS”

* Orthopediatrics Corp says ipo size estimated solely for the purpose of computing the amount of the registration fee

* Orthopediatrics Corp says Piper Jaffray, Stifel, William Blair ,BTIG‍​ are underwriters to the offering Source text: (bit.ly/2vr6DAG)