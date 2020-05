May 5 (Reuters) - OrthoPediatrics Corp:

* ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP - BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID R. BAILEY AS COMPANY’S PRESIDENT

* ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP - BOARD HAS APPOINTED FRED L. HITE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP - CEO MARK C. THRODAHL IS EXPECTED TO TRANSITION TO ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP - DAVID R. BAILEY IS EXPECTED TO SUCCEED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text: [bit.ly/2zXuZs8] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)