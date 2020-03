March 30 (Reuters) - OrthoPediatrics Corp:

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE UP 22 TO 24 PERCENT

* WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF GROWTH IN RANGE OF 22%-24%

* ANTICIPATES ITS NEAR-TERM DEFORMITY CORRECTION AND SCOLIOSIS BUSINESSES WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* DOES NOT EXPECT PANDEMIC TO IMPACT TRAUMA BUSINESS TO SAME DEGREE