* ORTIVUS RECEIVES ORDER TO DELIVER SEAMLESS INTEGRATION OF PATIENT DATA FROM AMBULANCE SERVICE TO HOSPITAL AND HEALTH PORTALS BASED ON FHIR PROTOCOL

* ORDER COVERS AN EXPLORATION PHASE, A DEVELOPMENT PHASE AND A DEPLOYMENT PHASE AND IS WORTH AT LEAST £140K

* ORTIVUS UK LTD REACHED AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH WESTERN AMBULANCE SERVICE & NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP