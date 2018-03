March 26 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* ORVANA ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF PREPAYMENT AGREEMENT WITH SAMSUNG C&T

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - ‍AMENDED CERTAIN TERMS OF $12.5 MILLION COPPER CONCENTRATES AND GOLD DORÉ PREPAYMENT AGREEMENT WITH SAMSUNG C&T U.K. LTD​

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - AGREED TO EXTEND GOLD DORÉ SHIPMENTS TO SAMSUNG C&T TO APRIL 2020 AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: