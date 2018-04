April 17 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* ORVANA REPORTS IMPROVED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY EL VALLE MINE GOLD OUTPUT OF 15,139 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q2 2018

* DON MARIO MINE GOLD OUTPUT WAS 9,649 OUNCES IN Q2 2018