July 17 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* Orvana reports record quarterly gold production in q3 2017

* Orvana Minerals Corp says record consolidated quarterly gold production of 26,414 ounces from el valle and don mario mine

* On track to meet fiscal 2017 production guidance for El Valle mine in Spain and Don Mario Mine in Bolivia