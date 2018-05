BRIEF-Orvana Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.03

May 9 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* ORVANA REPORTS Q2 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; EL VALLE ACHIEVES HIGHEST GOLD PRODUCTION SINCE 2014

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 24,788 OUNCES, COPPER PRODUCTION OF 2.6 MILLION POUNDS

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - GOLD GRADES ARE EXPECTED TO RECOVER IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - SEES FY 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION BETWEEN 110,000 OUNCES – 120,000 OUNCES

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP QTRLY REVENUE $36.9 MILLION VERSUS $31.7 MILLION

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT INTO ITS OPERATIONS IN SPAIN BY APPOINTING NURIA MENENDEZ AS ITS NEW CFO

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - MENENDEZ WILL REPLACE JEFFREY HILLIS WHO IS LEAVING COMPANY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES