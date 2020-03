BRIEF-Orvana Temporarily Suspends El Valle, Carles Mining Operations

March 30 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* ORVANA ANNOUNCES A TEMPORARY 10-DAY SUSPENSION AT ITS EL VALLE AND CARLES MINING OPERATIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SPANISH GOVERNMENT ORDER TO CONTAIN THE ADVANCEMENT OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - INTENDS TO RESUME NORMAL PRODUCTION AT OROVALLE WHEN EXTENDED LOCKDOWN ORDER EXPIRES ON APRIL 9, 2020

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - REVIEWING STRATEGIES TO PRESERVE CASH AND DEFERRING CAPITAL PROGRAMS WHERE APPROPRIATE

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - REVIEWING ITS PRODUCTION GUIDANCE INITIALLY ISSUED ON NOVEMBER 26, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: