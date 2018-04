BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum Agrees To Divest Interests In Haute Mer B License

April 23 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd :

* PRESS RELEASE - ORYX PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO DIVEST INTERESTS IN HAUTE MER B LICENSE

* ORYX PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD - ORYX PETROLEUM’S INTERESTS IN HAUTE MER B WILL BE TRANSFERRED FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $8 MILLION

* ORYX PETROLEUM - CO’S UNIT HAS ENTERED INTO A FARMOUT AGREEMENT WITH A SUBSIDIARY OF TOTAL S.A.

* ORYX - TOTAL S.A. UNIT TO REIMBURSE CO FOR COSTS INCURRED BY IT IN RELATION TO HAUTE MER B BETWEEN JAN. 1 & DATE OF FARMOUT AGREEMENT

* ORYX - REIMBURSEMENT, CARRYING CO’S SHARE OF COSTS TO RESULT IN FURTHER PAYMENT TO CO, AT DEAL CLOSE, OF ABOUT $5.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: