BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum Corp Signs Agreements With AOG To Amend Loan Agreement

March 12 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd :

* ORYX PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD - AGREEMENTS WITH AOG TO AMEND LOAN AGREEMENT, TO ESTABLISH A NEW SHORT TERM CREDIT FACILITY

* ORYX PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD - 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FORECAST OF $53 MILLION

* ORYX PETROLEUM CORPORATION - WORLDWIDE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS, INCLUDING WITHIN IRAQ, HAS NOT IMPACTED OPERATIONS

* ORYX PETROLEUM CORPORATION - DOES NOT AT THIS TIME EXPECT THAT COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK WILL RESTRICT OPERATIONS

* ORYX PETROLEUM - AOG AGREED TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO JULY 1, 2021 IN CONSIDERATION FOR ISSUANCE OF 33.1 MILLION WARRANTS

* ORYX PETROLEUM - AOG FURTHER AGREED TO PROVIDE CORPORATION WITH A $5 MILLION SHORT TERM CREDIT FACILITY

* ORYX PETROLEUM - EXPECTS CASH ON HAND AS OF DEC. 31, CASH RECEIPTS, WILL ALLOW FUNDING OF FORECASTED CAPEX, OPERATING, ADMIN COSTS INTO EARLY 2021