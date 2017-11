BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum qtrly ‍net loss of $0.01 per common share​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd:

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - qtrly ‍total revenues of $9.8 million on working interest sales of 215,800 barrels of oil​

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - qtrly ‍net loss of $0.01 per common share​

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - ‍Oryx Petroleum re-forecasted capital expenditures for q4 2017 are $8 million​

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - ‍Oryx Petroleum budgeted capital expenditures for 2018 are $55 million​

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - ‍during Q3 2017 we increased average daily production and sales by 24% versus Q2 2017​