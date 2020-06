June 25 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics SA:

* SAYS TO RUN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR EFFECTIVE AMOUNT OF 20 MILLION EUROS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 7.3 MILLION NEW SHARES

* SAYS ISSUE PRICE IS 2.75 EUROS PER SHARE OF WHICH 2.70 EUROS PER SHARE CORRESPOND TO ISSUE PREMIUM

* SAYS PURPOSE OF CAPITAL INCREASE IS TO FINANCE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CLINICAL PROGRAMS