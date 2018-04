April 4 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics SA:

* GETS APPROVAL TO START ETHERAL: A PHASE IIA CLINICAL TRIAL IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE WITH ORY-2001

* EXPECTS TO START PATIENT ENROLLMENT THIS QUARTER

* FIRST APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM AEMPS IN SPAIN, APPROVALS FROM OTHER EUROPEAN AGENCIES EXPECTED SOON

* AIMS TO LAUNCH A TWIN STUDY IN THE US WITH A NUMBER OF ADDITIONAL PATIENTS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)