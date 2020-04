April 24 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics SA:

* RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM SPANISH DRUG AGENCY (AEMPS) TO CONDUCT A PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL WITH VAFIDEMSTAT IN SEVERELY ILL COVID-19 PATIENTS

* SAYS AIM OF STUDY IS TO EXPLORE A THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTION TO PREVENT PROGRESSION TO ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS)

* ARDS IS ONE OF THE MAIN CAUSES OF DEATH IN SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS