April 17 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics SA:

* SAYS DECIDED TO POSTPONE ACTIVATION OF ITS PHASE IIB TRIAL IN AGITATION-AGGRESSION IN PATIENTS WITH BORDERLINE-PERSONALITY DISORDER (PORTICO TRIAL) FOR A FEW MONTHS

* SAYS HAS NOT CANCELED OR POSTPONED RECRUITMENT IN ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS