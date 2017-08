July 20 (Reuters) - ORYZON GENOMICS SA:

* SAYS HAS NO COLLECTION RIGHTS DERIVED FROM LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE OR OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM PAST EVENTS

* SAYS CHARGES RECEIVED BY COMPANY THROUGHOUT DURATION OF LICENSE AGREEMENT ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

* SAYS AT JUNE 30 NET BOOK VALUE OF INTANGIBLE ASSET IS RECORDED AT 328,700 EUROS AND WILL BE FULLY AMORTIZED AS OF DEC. 31