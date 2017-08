July 24 (Reuters) - ORYZON GENOMICS SA:

* SAYS FIRST-IN-HUMAN PHASE I RESULTS SHOW SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AND BRAIN PENETRANCE OF ORY-2001

* SAYS DATA ALLOWS ESTABLISHMENT OF SAFE ADMINISTRATION SCHEME FOR LONG TERM EFFICACY STUDIES

Source text: bit.ly/2ur3Kzz

