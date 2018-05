May 21 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* OSCAR FELDENKREIS REPORTS 7.7 PERCENT STAKE IN PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF MAY 18 - SEC FILING

* OSCAR FELDENKREIS SAYS ON MAY 18, DELIVERED LETTER TO PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL

* OSCAR FELDENKREIS - CONSENTED TO BEING NAMED AS NOMINEE IN NOTICE PROVIDED BY GEORGE FELDENKREIS OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE AS DIRECTOR OF PERRY ELLIS Source text: (bit.ly/2IAUQd9) Further company coverage: