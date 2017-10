Oct 13 (Reuters) - OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB:

* ‍OSCAR PROPERTIES DIVESTS BIOGRAFEN PENTHOUSES​

* ‍SELLS BIOGRAFEN PENTHOUSES TO AXXONEN PROPERTIES AB, PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 125.3 MILLION

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE APPLIES TO PART OF PROPERTY STOCKHOLM RUDDAMMEN 29​