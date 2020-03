BRIEF-OSE Amends Global Licensing Option Agreement For OSE-127 With Servier

March 17 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* WITH SERVIER TODAY ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF AN AMENDMENT TO TWO-STEP GLOBAL LICENSING OPTION AGREEMENT FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO INTERLEUKIN-7 RECEPTOR (IL-7R) ANTAGONIST OSE-127

* AMENDMENT MODIFIES THE PROVISIONS REGARDING THE OPTION EXERCISE MODALITIES AND ASSOCIATED FINANCIAL CONDITIONS

* BASED ON POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS WITH OSE-127, TWO INDEPENDENT PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDIES ARE EXPECTED TO START IN 2020

* OSE IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO A TOTAL OF €272 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES