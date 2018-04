April 12 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES EVOLUTION IN COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

* DOMINIQUE COSTANTINI, MD, APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ALEXIS PEYROLES APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CHANGES EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)