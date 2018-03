BRIEF-Ose Immunotherapeutics FY Revenue Up At 6.7 Million Euros

March 28 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* TEDOPI: REDEPLOYMENT OF THE PHASE 3 CLINICAL PHASE IN EARLY 2018

* TEDOPI: PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PANCREATIC CANCER INITIATION IS EXPECTED IN 2018

* OSE-172: ENTRY INTO CLINICAL PHASE PLANNED IN 2018

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 12.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 10.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AVAILABLE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF EUR 12.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 6.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 383,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)