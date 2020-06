BRIEF-OSE Immunotherapeutics Identifies Monoclonal Antibody Antagonists Of CLEC-1

June 9 (Reuters) - Ose Immunotherapeutics SA:

* IDENTIFIES MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY ANTAGONISTS OF CLEC-1 AS NEW CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS OF IMMUNE MYELOID CELLS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY

* ANTIBODY ANTAGONISTS TARGETING THIS NEW IMMUNE CHECKPOINT REPRESENT A NOVEL APPROACH IN CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY

* NEW MYELOID IMMUNE CHECKPOINT PATHWAY IDENTIFIED AND CHARACTERIZED

* PRECLINICAL PROGRESS REPORTED WITH CLEC-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY ANTAGONISTS BLOCKING "DON'T EAT ME" SIGNAL