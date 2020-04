April 1 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TEDOPI®: OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR STEP-1 OF ITS TRIAL ‘ATALANTE 1’ IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* DUE TO CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON STEP-2 OF ATALANTE 1, VOLUNTARY DEFINITIVE SUSPENSION OF RECRUITMENT MOTIVATED BY RISKS FOR PATIENTS AND ON DATA INTEGRITY OF THIS NOW CANCELLED STEP-2