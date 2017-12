BRIEF-Ose Immunotherapeutics Presents New Data Analysis About Ose-127

Dec 19 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS PRESENTS NEW DATA ANALYSIS SUPPORTING CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF OSE-127 IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES

* OSE-127 SHOWN TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL IN PATIENTS WITH INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES (IBD)

* OVEREXPRESSION OF IL-7R IN COLON PREDICTING A NON-RESPONSE TO ANTI-TNFΑ THERAPY.

* ‍OVEREXPRESSION OF IL-7R IN COLON PREDICTING A NON-RESPONSE TO ANTI-TNFΑ THERAPY​