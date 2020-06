BRIEF-OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents New Data For Cancer Immunotherapy

June 10 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* PRESENTS NEW DATA SUPPORTING BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR PLATFORM (BICKI®)

* AACR UPDATE SHOW THAT BICKI® BISPECIFIC ANTI-PD1 CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR ANTIBODIES PLATFORM AND NOVEL BISPECIFIC THERAPY COMBINING ANTI-PD-1 AND THE CYTOKINE IL-7 WILL HELP OVERCOME RESISTANCE MECHANISMS TO ANTI-PD(L)-1 THERAPIE

* PRESENTS NEW DATA SUPPORTING BIFUNCTIONAL THERAPY TARGETING PD-1 AND IL-7 (BICKI®-IL-7) FOR CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)