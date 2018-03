BRIEF-OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Positive OSE-172 Human Ex-Vivo And Preclinical Study Results

March 19 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* TO PRESENT NEW DATA ON OSE-172 AT AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH ANNUAL MEETING

* ‍OSE-172, SIRPA ANTAGONIST, PREVENTS METASTASIS SPREAD IN AGGRESSIVE CANCER MODELS​

* OSE-172 ‍DECREASES TUMOR GROWTH AND SUPPRESSIVE FUNCTION OF TUMOR MYELOID CELLS

* ‍OSE-172 POTENTIATES DENDRITIC CELL TUMOR ANTIGEN CROSS-PRESENTATION INCREASING T-CELL SPECIFIC ACTIVATION​

* ‍DATA BEING PRESENTED ON OSE-172 INCLUDE RESULTS FROM HUMAN EX-VIVO AND PRECLINICAL STUDIES​