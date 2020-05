May 26 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SIGNS €7 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE LOAN AGREEMENT GUARANTEED BY THE FRENCH STATE

* THIS FUNDING STRENGTHENS OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS’ CASH POSITION AND EXTENDS ITS CASH RUNWAY FROM Q1 2021 TO Q3 2021

* LOAN IS GUARANTEED UP TO 90% BY FRENCH STATE AND HAS AN INITIAL MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS, WITH 5-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION DECIDED BY OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS