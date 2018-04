BRIEF-OSI Systems Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.86

April 26 (Reuters) - OSI Systems Inc:

* OSI SYSTEMS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q3 REVENUE $267.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $263.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BILLION TO $1.095 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.50 TO $3.69

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.54, REVENUE VIEW $1.06 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $738 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: