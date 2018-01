Jan 16 (Reuters) - Osi Systems Inc:

* OSI SYSTEMS - CO‘S SECURITY DIVISION SIGNED NEW 2-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN TRIBUTARIA TO CONTINUE TURNKEY SCREENING SERVICES IN MEXICO

* OSI SYSTEMS INC - AGREEMENT IS FOR A VALUE OF UP TO $130 MILLION OVER A TWO-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING JANUARY 14, 2018