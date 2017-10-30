FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics provides update on audit of 2015,2016 financial statements
October 30, 2017 / 8:38 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics provides update on audit of 2015,2016 financial statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Osiris Therapeutics Inc

* Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. provides update on audit of 2015 and 2016 financial statements

* Osiris Therapeutics Inc - ‍does not expect 2015 and 2016 audited financial statements to be completed prior to December 31, 2017​

* Osiris - ‍determined that quickest way to become current in SEC reporting obligations is to file form 10-K for years ended Dec. 31, 2015, 2016, 2017​

* Osiris Therapeutics Inc - ‍currently believes that it will be able to make form 10-K filing in Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
