Aug 3 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* Osisko Gold Royalties reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07

* Q2 revenue C$18.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$16.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.10

* Says record quarterly gold equivalent ounces ("geo") earned of 10,863 (12 pct increase compared to q2 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: