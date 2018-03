March 29 (Reuters) - Osisko Metals Inc:

* OSISKO METALS INC - ‍SIGNED AN OPTION AGREEMENT WITH OSISKO MINING INC TO EARN A 50% INTEREST IN URBAN-BARRY BASE METALS PROJECT​

* OSISKO METALS INC - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO MAY EARN 50% INTEREST IN PROJECT BY FUNDING AGGREGATE OF $5 MILLION IN EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES OVER 4 YEARS​