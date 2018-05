May 3 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* OSISKO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES - IN QUARTER, EARNED 20,036 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES, IN-LINE WITH 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE OF 77,500 GEOS TO 82,500 GEOS

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD - QTRLY REVENUE $125.6 MILLION

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD - ALL AMOUNTS EXPRESSED CANADIAN DOLLARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: