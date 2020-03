March 18 (Reuters) - Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q4 REVENUE $59.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $53.2 MILLION

* OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS - Q4 2019 NET LOSS WAS $26.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $107.0 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2018