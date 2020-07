BRIEF-Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval For Upneeq For Treatment Of Droopy Eyelid

July 9 (Reuters) - Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR UPNEEQ™ (OXYMETAZOLINE HYDROCHLORIDE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION), 0.1% FOR ACQUIRED BLEPHAROPTOSIS (DROOPY EYELID) IN ADULTS

* OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - REMAINS ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EX-U.S. PARTNERS TO COMMERCIALIZE UPNEEQ IN MARKETS BEYOND U.S.

* OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - PLANS TO MAKE UPNEEQ COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE NEXT MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: