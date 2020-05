BRIEF-Osmozis H1 Consolidated Net Loss Narrows To 1.1 Million Euros

May 26 (Reuters) - Osmozis SAS:

* SALES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019-2020 AMOUNTED TO 3,130 KEUR, UP +44.2%

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS AND GENERALISED CONTAINMENT IN EUROPE HAVE RESULTED IN DELAY IN OPENING DATE OF HOLIDAY CENTRES

* ON FEBRUARY 29, 2020 GROSS CASH POSITION OF 4.3 MILLION EUR

* WITH BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN, HAS BEEN ABLE TO MAINTAIN NEAR-NORMAL OPERATIONS OF ON-SITE INTERVENTIONS OR CUSTOMER SERVICES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE COMPANY DOES NOT MAKE ANY FORECASTS FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR