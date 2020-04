April 21 (Reuters) - Osmozis SAS:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONTAINED IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS TO DATE

* RELEVANCE OF OSMOZIS’ INTERNET OF THINGS SERVICES DURING COVID-19 CRISIS

* OPENING OF THE HOLIDAY CENTRES IN MID-JUNE WILL HAVE ONLY NEGLIGIBLE IMPACT ON OSMOZIS' ANNUAL TURNOVER