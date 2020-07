July 7 (Reuters) - Osmozis SAS:

* COVID-19 IMPACT CLOSE TO 570 K€ ON WIFI SUBSCRIPTIONS DURING THE 3RD QUARTER

* PROSPECTS FOR BALANCED EXERCISE IN EVENT OF MAINTAINING DATA CONSUMPTION DURING THE SUMMER

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 1.5 MLN VS EUR 2.2 MLN YEAR AGO