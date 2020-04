BRIEF-Osprey Medical Announces Renounceable Entitlement Offer

April 3 (Reuters) - Osprey Medical Inc:

* ANNOUNCES RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER AT A$0.012 PER CHESS DEPOSITARY INTEREST TO RAISE UP TO A$15.5M

* ACKNOWLEDGES COVID-19 MAY HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OSPREY’S BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM

* ENTERS NON-BINDING TERM SHEET WITH GE HEALTHCARE TO NEGOTIATE 4-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR GE TO COMMERCIALISE CO’S PRODUCTS

* NEGOTIATIONS WITH GE HEALTHCARE TO COMMERCIALISE CO'S PRODUCTS IN EUROPE, RUSSIA, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA, CENTRAL ASIA AND TURKEY.