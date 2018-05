May 3 (Reuters) - Osram:

* SAYS TO FOCUS ON SEMICONDUCTOR-BASED HIGH-TECH PRODUCTS, BUYS 3D IDENTIFICATION SPECIALIST VIXAR

* SAYS HAS ALSO ACQUIRED SPECIALTY LIGHTING PROVIDER FLUENCE BIOENGINEERING, MAKER OF LED-BASED HORTICULTURAL SYSTEMS

* REITERATES SEES REVENUE INCREASE OF 3-5 PERCENT, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AROUND 640 MILLION EUR, EPS OF EUR1.90-EUR2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: